Community Reentry Inmate Arrested After Escaping Facility in San Diego

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
Photo via Pixabay

An inmate who walked away from a community reentry program in San Diego was back in custody Friday.

Heather Gutierrez, a young woman in custody at the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego, walked away from the facility around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

She was arrested and taken back into custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to the California Institution for Women in Chino, and will be ineligible for the CCTRP program for at least 10 years.

Her case is being assessed by the district attorney for consideration of escape charges, officials said.

Gutierrez, whose age was not released, was admitted from San Bernardino County in September 2021 and sentenced to two years for second- degree robbery. She had been allowed to stay at the CCTRP since February 2022. She was scheduled to be released in July.

–City News Service

