The future of Laclede County history

If you haven’t heard about Elevate Work, you soon will. The new project from Elevate Lebanon will operate as a collaboration between area non-profits serving people who currently live in poverty. Elevate Work board member Patti Brayfield said that the goals of the program are to help adults identify strengths, find purpose, build communication skills, discover meaningful employment and to reach their full potential in the workforce. “Elevate Work grew out of Elevate Lebanon’s desire to identify and help the city’s unemployed and underemployed population,” she said. “The program was developed by Elevate Branson and they have succeeded in 77 percent of their graduates finding full time work and remaining employed.” According to an Elevate Lebanon press release, a lack of work “contributes to poverty, crime, homelessness, domestic violence, substance abuse, unplanned pregnancies, divorce, and suicide. By helping students discover and experience the dignity of work, Elevate Work brings hope to the hopeless and helps break these destructive behavioral cycles caused by perpetual unemployment. The goals of Elevate Work are to identify strengths, find purpose, build communication skills discover meaningful employment and allow people to reach their full potential in the workforce.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO