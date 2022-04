The Flower Mound Police Department on Wednesday morning released more information about Tuesday’s major car crash on FM 2499 that killed the driver. About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a reported crash in the 1500 block of Long Prairie Road, where witnesses said a Honda sedan was headed east on Heather Wood Drive and continued straight at a 90-degree-turn, crashing through the wall adjacent to FM 2499. The sedan kept going across all six lanes of FM 2499 before coming to rest in a vacant field next to FM 2499, according to the FMPD news release. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was alone in the sedan.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO