ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO

Court martial for USAFA cadet charged with sexual assault, providing alcohol to a minor

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXnp0_0fHMxxcd00

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A court martial for a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet is set to begin Monday, April 25.

According to the USAFA, Cadet Dekota Douglas is charged with two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Additionally, the USAFA says he's charged with two specifications of dereliction of duty in violation of Article 92, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for providing alcohol to a minor and having an unprofessional relationship.

The court martial is expected to run from April 25-29.

The post Court martial for USAFA cadet charged with sexual assault, providing alcohol to a minor appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

La Junta Police: 17-year-old arrested, accused of shooting 15-year-old

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teen is in custody following an early morning shooting Thursday in La Junta. According to the La Junta Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of West 4th St. on a report of shots fired in the area at 12:04 a.m. At the scene, police say they found The post La Junta Police: 17-year-old arrested, accused of shooting 15-year-old appeared first on KRDO.
LA JUNTA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Memorial for El Paso County Sheriff K9 Jinx, killed during the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the community are coming together to honor the memory of K9 Jinx, who was killed during the line of duty. The memorial, happening at New Life Church, is meant to give Jinx's family and others the chance to mourn the loss and The post Memorial for El Paso County Sheriff K9 Jinx, killed during the line of duty appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man sentenced to first-degree murder in 2019 Colorado Springs killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man who managed to evade law enforcement on numerous occasions was sentenced Tuesday for a 2019 murder. According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Randy Bishop was sentenced to life in prison without the option of parole after being found guilty of the first-degree murder of Thomas Faircloth. The post Man sentenced to first-degree murder in 2019 Colorado Springs killing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friends and family of the two teens who were killed in a car crash early Saturday morning gathered at the crash site Sunday night to honor their legacies. The Pueblo County Coroner confirmed the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. Pueblo Police released limited The post Community gathers to honor two teens who died in Pueblo crash Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man sentenced to life in prison after shooting neighbor 12 times in 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- James Hanlon, the man who shot his neighbor more than 10 times, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tuesday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Hanlon was sentenced to life without parole for Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Aggravated Witness Intimidation. According The post Colorado Springs man sentenced to life in prison after shooting neighbor 12 times in 2019 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police search for suspect in fatal crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a man involved in a deadly traffic crash. According to PPD, a crash happened on Friday, April 1, near the intersection of Bonforte Blvd. and Highway 47. Police say 76-year-old David Vogel died as a result of the crash. Now, police are searching for The post Pueblo Police search for suspect in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Martial#Alcohol#Sexual Assault#Usafa Cadet#A U S Air Force Academy
KRDO News Channel 13

Federal charges for man connected to May 2020 Pueblo West house explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Detectives announced Tuesday a man faces federal charges in connection to a 2020 home explosion in Pueblo West that was caused by an illegal butane hash oil operation. On May 5, 2020, deputies responded to a home at 994 S. Tierra Buena Dr. on the The post Federal charges for man connected to May 2020 Pueblo West house explosion appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
Navy Times

NCIS investigating deaths of 3 children at North Carolina Marine base

Three children died at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Saturday in two separate incidents, according to local news reports. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incidents — neither of which involved a shooting, according to multiple local media reports. “We are aware of the tragic passing of three...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain Police: someone impersonating police officer and city official

FOUNTAIN, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is warning the community of someone calling residents and claiming to be an officer or a city official. According to the department, several citizens have received suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be Officer Paige Foster or Deputy City Manager Todd Evans. The Fountain Police Department The post Fountain Police: someone impersonating police officer and city official appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Salida community responds to murder case dismissal against Barry Morphew

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday morning, the murder case against Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife, was dismissed. Now, several people in the Salida community tell KRDO they're shocked to learn of the latest development in trying to get justice for Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne went missing on Mother's Day in 2020, her The post Salida community responds to murder case dismissal against Barry Morphew appeared first on KRDO.
SALIDA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy