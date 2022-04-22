Court martial for USAFA cadet charged with sexual assault, providing alcohol to a minor

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A court martial for a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet is set to begin Monday, April 25.

According to the USAFA, Cadet Dekota Douglas is charged with two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Additionally, the USAFA says he's charged with two specifications of dereliction of duty in violation of Article 92, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for providing alcohol to a minor and having an unprofessional relationship.

The court martial is expected to run from April 25-29.

