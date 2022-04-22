ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Ex-Delaware legislator acquitted of falsifying alcohol testing records of state employees

 2 days ago
Former Delaware state legislator Rebecca Walker has been acquitted of falsifying breathalyzer tests for alcohol of employees in the state office that stores and tests drugs seized by police. At the conclusion of a trial that began last week, Superior Court Judge Francis “Pete” Jones ruled Thursday that Walker...

