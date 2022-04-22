Take an Official Look at the Women's Air Jordan 3 "Neapolitan"

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna’s dinner outings have served as her own personal runway. Whether she’s heading to Nobu in vintage Dior, or to Giorgio Baldi in a feathered Saint Laurent minidress, the superstar always makes grabbing a bite look extra chic. There’s even a viral tweet going around joking that “Rihanna is going to end up going in labor at Giorgio Baldi,” the hip L.A. restaurant where stars go to be seen. Last night in Beverly Hills, Rihanna only continued this stylish energy while heading out for dinner at Wally’s—only this time around, she served up a polished take on pajama dressing.
