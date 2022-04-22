ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

City of Olympia pauses police chief search again after candidate withdraws from race

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

Olympia City Manager Jay Burney announced on Friday that the search for the city’s next police chief is being put on hold for a second time, this time because candidate Kenton Buckner has withdrawn from consideration.

According to a city press release, Buckner was Burney’s preferred candidate for police chief, a position that hasn’t been filled for more than two years . A first search to fill the post was put on hold after a previous candidate’s background check revealed troubling information that disqualified him.

Buckner was one of three finalists alongside Mark Bliss, Deputy Chief in charge of support operations at the Detroit Police Department in Michigan, and William Riley III, retired Police Chief for the city of Inkster, Michigan.

In the release, Buckner said he was withdrawing from candidacy due to personal reasons. According to Syracuse.com , Buckner also announced his resignation as the chief of police for the Syracuse Police Department on Friday, citing personal reasons as well.

“I make this decision with appreciation for the experience of getting to know the people of the Olympia Police Department and the community,” he said in the city’s release. “It has been a privilege. I also have great gratitude for the professional and respectful way in which I have been treated by the City administration throughout every stage of the process.”

In the release, Burney said Olympia is among many jurisdictions in the country that are struggling to find the right people for these important positions of power.

“Our search for a new police chief has been long and challenging, and I am disappointed that, despite a strong recruiting process with good community input, we cannot announce a new chief,” Burney said.

“While today’s development will temporarily delay a final decision, we are fortunate that our police department is in solid hands with strong interim leadership.”

Rich Allen is currently serving as interim police chief.

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

City of Iowa City seeking candidates for police officer

(City of Iowa City news release) The City of Iowa City is now accepting applications for Police Officers. Visit www.icgov.org/joinICPD for more information and to apply online. Candidates who submit an online application by Friday, April 8, 2022, will be scheduled for testing in April 2022. For more information or...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Chief Of Police#Recruiting#Syracuse Com
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
69
Followers
19
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy