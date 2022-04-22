ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for 21st Time in 24 Days

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYcpw_0fHMwwHB00
Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 21st time in 24 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.74.

The average price has dropped 27.8 cents over the past 24 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows a 35- day streak of increases totaling $1.274 that pushed the average price to a record $6.018 March 29.

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago and 20.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.717 higher than one year ago.

“The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast gasoline stockpiles shrank over the previous week, as some imports that were expected for California are reportedly being redirected to East Coast cities that are having supply issues,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose (Wednesday) after that news, but they are still about 75 cents lower than the record high level reached on March 23, so there should still be plenty of room for prices to drop further.”

–City News Service

Related
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
#Gas Prices#Aaa#City News Service
NBC San Diego

Hot Temps: Unseasonable Warmth Heats Up San Diego County

Unseasonably hot temperatures will warm San Diego County on Sunday as the region faces a brief warm-up to end the week. Above-average temperatures have swelled in the county and will make for a hot day across the region, particularly for inland valleys. Meteorologist Brooke Martell said residents can expect to feel the heat and increase in temps.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

8 Things to do in San Diego this weekend: April 23-24

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Earth Week celebrations continue into the weekend and one of the signature events is the 20th annual San Diego Creek to Bay Cleanup, which is hosted by CBS 8's Neda Iranpour and Evan Noorani and is taking place at more than 75 locations across San Diego County. Click here for information on how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

