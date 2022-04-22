ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Jay Wright on retirement: 'I didn't have the edge that I've always had'

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JeJD_0fHMwnZs00
Jay Wright stunningly retired as head coach of Villanova. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Wright fought back tears in his farewell press conference on Friday when he told the press why he decided to retire after 21 years coaching Villanova basketball.

"I started to feel just like I didn't have the edge that I've always had where the edge always came natural to me, so I started evaluating it," Wright admitted at Friday's presser, via ESPN.

Wright, 60, said he had been considering retirement for a couple of years, but this was the year that it really hit him. He added that, despite what he felt were his own shortcomings, his coaching staff did a phenomenal job.

Wright added that the changing climate in college basketball, with the addition of things like the transfer portal and NILs, also influenced his decision.

"I think those changes are eventually going to be really good for college basketball. I'm so impressed with how we handled NIL as a team. Some of our guys made really good money. And they had 3.8 GPAs and they went to a Final Four," Wright acknowledged, adding that his younger coaching staff "are at another level than me when it comes to that stuff. They're really visionary about it. And I feel like I'm the coach that's trying to keep up with it. That impacted us where we felt like this is a good time."

Wright ends his storied career with two national championships, eight Big East regular-season titles, a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team last summer and 520 wins with the Wildcats.

"The greatest thing for us has always been just to be the coach at Villanova," a choked-up Wright said. "Accolades or winning games is not as big as being the coach at Villanova. We've been a part of a great tradition and we've been blessed to be the head of that tradition for 21 years..."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez Needs To Go

The strike zone would continue to stretch and then get smaller throughout the night. On what was supposed to be a great game between two teams turned into a clown ump show by Angel Hernandez. He couldn’t make the correct calls over the weekend at first base, and he continued on Sunday night behind the plate. He has no business being behind there anymore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Blasts Steve Nash, Says He Isn't The Right Coach For Nets: "You Need Somebody At That Front Seat..."

As the Brooklyn Nets do their best to avoid a 3-0 deficit against Boston, Steve Nash could be competing for his coaching career. All season long, the legendary former NBA point guard was criticized for his role in a wildly underwhelming campaign for the team. As a first-time coach, many have had strong doubts from the very beginning about his leadership ability.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
thecomeback.com

Jay Wright explains his reasoning for sudden retirement

Villanova head coach Jay Wright has been one of the best college basketball coaches in the sport for the better part of the past two decades. Wright shocked the college basketball world on Wednesday when he announced that he would be retiring from coaching. It seems that Wright may have...
VILLANOVA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball#Retirement#Espn#Nil
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Player He Hated To Guard The Most: "At Halftime, I'm Looking At The Stats, Shaq 15 Points, Big Country 26."

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player in the history of the NBA, when he came into the league in the 90s, Shaq was an unstoppable force of nature. Very few players have come close to giving Shaq trouble, especially on the defensive end, so much so that a lot of conversations about who would score on Shaq end up being hypothetical. However, every NBA star has a player that guarded them well and gave them trouble on the other end, and Shaq's pick is not what one would expect.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Paige Spiranac Makes Bold NBA Takes In Controversial Video: “Klay Thompson Is A Better Shooter Than Steph Curry. Anthony Davis Wouldn’t Be Top 75 If It Wasn’t For LeBron."

The NBA world is full of talented players, passionate fans, bad analysts, and a lot of hot takes. These factors made the competition very interesting, but sometimes, some takes are scorching, raising some eyebrows around the league. Not only NBA analysts are used to making these comments but people outside...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Ben Simmons News

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back when it came to Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Sunday that Simmons won’t be available for Game 4, even though it looked like he was going to play. It would’ve been his first game since the 2020 playoffs after he didn’t play during the entire 2021 regular season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury defends heavyweight title with knockout of Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury remained undefeated, defending his WBC heavyweight belt Saturday with a devastating knockout of top contender Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium. Fury, 33, improved to 33-0-1 in his career with the win. After outboxing Whyte for most of the first five rounds, Fury landed a huge uppercut late in the sixth round that put Whyte on his back. While he managed to climb back to his feet, referee Mark Lyson called off the bout when Whyte staggered forward and fell into the ropes.
COMBAT SPORTS
KLTV

Coach Phil Olsen retires after successful coaching career at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Longtime Stephen F. Austin director of track and field/cross country coach Phil Olson announced his retirement after an incredible 35 year-career, including the past 23 years leading the SFA program. A letter from Coach Olson. “I would like to first thank my wife, Donna, and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy