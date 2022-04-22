Jay Wright on retirement: 'I didn't have the edge that I've always had'

Jay Wright stunningly retired as head coach of Villanova. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Wright fought back tears in his farewell press conference on Friday when he told the press why he decided to retire after 21 years coaching Villanova basketball.

"I started to feel just like I didn't have the edge that I've always had where the edge always came natural to me, so I started evaluating it," Wright admitted at Friday's presser, via ESPN.

Wright, 60, said he had been considering retirement for a couple of years, but this was the year that it really hit him. He added that, despite what he felt were his own shortcomings, his coaching staff did a phenomenal job.

Wright added that the changing climate in college basketball, with the addition of things like the transfer portal and NILs, also influenced his decision.

"I think those changes are eventually going to be really good for college basketball. I'm so impressed with how we handled NIL as a team. Some of our guys made really good money. And they had 3.8 GPAs and they went to a Final Four," Wright acknowledged, adding that his younger coaching staff "are at another level than me when it comes to that stuff. They're really visionary about it. And I feel like I'm the coach that's trying to keep up with it. That impacted us where we felt like this is a good time."

Wright ends his storied career with two national championships, eight Big East regular-season titles, a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team last summer and 520 wins with the Wildcats.