Eagle Pass, TX

Texas soldier assigned to border goes missing along river

By Nathaniel Puente
 2 days ago

EAGLE PASS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing.

On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a release stating that a soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The release states that the soldier has not been found at this time. Conflicting reports had indicated that the soldier was dead but the TMD affirmed these claims are not true.

The TMD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Border Patrol are working to find the missing soldier.

ValleyCentral has reached out to TMD and the Department of Homeland Security for more information. More details will be released as they are made available.

