Washington County, OR

Man found guilty for sexually abusing young girl

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child who knew him, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Nelson Aaron Lopez-Morales was found guilty of first-degree oral sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

Killer still at large after shooting man to death in 2019

Officials said in July 2019, Lopez-Morales sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 10. The child reportedly told a family member of the abuse on the same day, and later told officials of past abuse.

“The child showed incredible strength and bravery facing her abuser and testifying about what she endured,” said Deputy District Attorney Meisel.

Lopez-Morales was ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment.

