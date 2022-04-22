ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Auburn & Cayuga County “Ready, Willing, & Able” to Take in Ukrainian Refugees

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
The City of Auburn and Cayuga County are ready, willing, and able to accept refugees escaping Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine;...

FL Radio Group

Applications to Sponsor Ukrainian Refugees Opens Monday

Russia’s violent assault on the neighboring nation of Ukraine has caused many to flee their homeland. Beginning Monday, Americans will be able to apply to the Department of Homeland Security to sponsor Ukrainian refugees. A statement from Congressman Tom Reed’s office says any U.S. citizen or individual, including representatives...
IMMIGRATION
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Attorneys Protest

Cayuga County attorneys have joined a statewide symbolic boycott against what they’re calling low pay and high case loads. According to The Citizen, those who provide publicly funded legal counsel have not been accepting new clients since Monday in protest against a stagnation in wages. A public defender’s hourly wage hasn’t increased since 2003 with those representing accused felons being 75 dollars an hour and for those accused of misdemeanors, 60 dollars an hour.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
MSNBC

John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and partners to win the next phase of the war against Russia. “It's critically important to increase the quality and the quantity of the weapons that are going in there, but also to have an uninterrupted supply of these weapons systems, as well as the ammunition.” Brennan also analyzes the footage of President Putin tightly gripping a table during a televised meeting. “It shows that he's a man that has quite a bit of stress.”April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
