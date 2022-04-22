ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins to have Jeff Carter, Evgeni Malkin Saturday at Red Wings

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2JoM_0fHMvp3t00
The Pittsburgh Penguins will welcome back Jeff Carter (77) and Evgeni Malkin (71) this weekend. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled two points ahead of the rival Washington Capitals in the all-important battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division standings via Thursday's impressive 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins that was notched without having injured first-choice goaltender Tristan Jarry in the lineup.

Pittsburgh endured a scare in the third period of that contest, though, when forward Jeff Carter left the ice with an unspecified lower-body injury. According to Wes Crosby of the NHL's website, Carter was a full participant in Friday's practice session, and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the 37-year-old should be good to go for Saturday's matchup at the Detroit Red Wings.

As noted by ESPN stats, Carter has contributed 18 goals and 24 assists on the season.

The good news doesn't end there for Pens fans, as superstar center Evgeni Malkin is set to return Saturday from the four-game suspension he earned for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki back on April 10.

"We haven't had the semblance of our four center-icemen in the lineup together very often this year," Sullivan remarked. "To have those guys down the middle, we believe we have a strong middle with those four centers that we can roll over the boards."

The Penguins have four games left on their regular-season schedule and will play at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon. Washington, meanwhile, has a game in hand over Pittsburgh.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL Sunday bets: Props and parlays to close the weekend

We had a great Saturday here with our picks, and now it's all about continued momentum. It's another packed day in the NHL, with 11 games throughout this Sunday. We've got shots on goal (SOG) looks and a few parlays, let's get to the spots. Tony DeAngelo over 2.5 SOG...
NHL
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez Needs To Go

The strike zone would continue to stretch and then get smaller throughout the night. On what was supposed to be a great game between two teams turned into a clown ump show by Angel Hernandez. He couldn’t make the correct calls over the weekend at first base, and he continued on Sunday night behind the plate. He has no business being behind there anymore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NFL disapproves initial Geno Smith contract with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted last month that he wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith, who filled in last fall when Russell Wilson was sidelined with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Seahawks have since traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Nashville, MI
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Carter On The Ice, Zucker Sick

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day

Year after year, Detroit Red Wings fans show extraordinary support. This season was no different, and the Red Wings will celebrate the best fans in hockey on Saturday, closing out their 2021-22 home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Updated playoff scenarios, standings, first-round matchups for Bruins

There's one week left in the NHL regular season and the Boston Bruins could mathematically finish in four different spots in the Eastern Conference standings. The most realistic spots are third place in the Atlantic Division, and the first and second wild card berths. Boston still hasn't mathematically been eliminated from second place in the division, but the odds of the B's climbing that high are incredibly slim.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jeff Carter
FanSided

Latest Red Sox loss should leave the team absolutely embarrassed

What the hell happened last night? Seriously, I think I blacked out once we got into the back half of the game and realized the Red Sox simply didn’t want to get a hit. Just as we thought the offense was starting to turn things around we’re right back to square one. Yeah, it may only be April and they may have plenty of matchups to make up for an early-season loss, but things are looking pretty scary so far.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at age 70 after battle with cancer

Drafted first overall by the Habs in 1971, Lafleur became a cornerstone for the team's champion-winning run through the rest of the decade. He won five Stanley Cups in that span, being awarded the Conn Smythe after Montreal defeated the Boston Bruins in the 1977 Stanley Cup Final. He also won two Hart Memorial Trophies and three Art Ross Trophies and was a six-time All-Star.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Wild, Oilers, Panthers, Senators, Flames, Canucks

In the latest edition of NHL Stats News, the Minnesota Wild team and players set many franchise records, the Edmonton Oilers continue to play very well at home, and absolute dominance from the Florida Panthers. Then we take a look at the young guns stepping up for the Ottawa Senators, the Calgary Flames’ top line, multiple franchise records reached by Quinn Hughes, and much more.
SUNRISE, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Washington Capitals#Metropolitan Division#The Boston Bruins#The Detroit Red Wings#Espn#Pens#Nashville Predators
Yardbarker

NHL Saturday bets: Prop plays to get your weekend started

It's a packed Saturday of hockey, with 12 games scheduled. Doing a first pass this morning has presented some intriguing prop spots. I will likely come back later this afternoon with more, but here are the shots on goal (SOG) and points props that rise above the rest for Saturday in the NHL.
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

PHILADELPHIA — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Penguins pound Red Wings with seven-goal performance

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (45-23-11, 101 points). Jakub Vrana and...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Rangers' Andrew Copp completes a hat trick in the first period vs. Islanders

New York Rangers center Andrew Copp only had one hat trick in his career prior to Thursday, but he needed just 19 minutes against the New York Islanders to record his second. Copp, 27, recorded a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) in the first period against the Islanders to give the Rangers a quick 3-0 lead. He started the scoring less than four minutes after the puck dropped when Artemi Panarin found him with a pass for an open shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Monday: Philadelphia vs. Chicago betting preview

We have just one NHL game Monday, a good way to catch our breath after what was a very poor showing Sunday. No hiding from that, but we move on, it's a new day!. Monday night will see the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game has no impact on the postseason race, as both teams are eliminated, but we can still find prop value.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NHL Thursday bets: Six shot prop plays for tonight's action

Let's put Wednesday behind us, it went quite horribly. Betting NHL props is all about moving on, it's a fresh day, and our approach will get us back on track. Thursday in hockey, we have 11 games on the schedule, with many of them looking like terrific value for shots on goal (SOG) looks.
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy