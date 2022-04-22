ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data revealed Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in San Francisco is now 5%, which experts say is “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University. This means that 5% of the people taking coronavirus tests at any medical provider in the...

Daddy
2d ago

So what?Haven't we reached herd immunity, that this virus and its variants will die in us?Haven't we have medicines for early treatment for those vulnerable?When are they going to stop scaring Americans with this virus that is here to stay like the common cold; that we have to learn to live with?

J Wright
2d ago

California healthcare system just got charged with COVID-19 testing site fraud

KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
TODAY.com

A new version of omicron is gaining a foothold in the US, CDC finds

Another omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, is an offshoot of the BA.2 version of omicron. While BA.2 remains the dominant variant in the U.S., BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationwide.
CBS San Francisco

3 Accused Of Aiding Napa Doctor In Scheme Offering Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Treatments

NAPA (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged three people for allegedly aiding a Napa naturopathic doctor who was convicted in a scheme to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and treatments. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Jason Costanza of El Campo, Texas, 40-year-old Jaimi Jensen of Santa Cruz and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah were charged this week. Prosecutors said the three were associates of Dr. Juli Mazi, who pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Costanza, who was Mazi’s office manager, is facing conspiracy and false statement charges for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to customers. Prosecutors said Costanza...
