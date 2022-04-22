San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

NAPA (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged three people for allegedly aiding a Napa naturopathic doctor who was convicted in a scheme to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and treatments.
According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Jason Costanza of El Campo, Texas, 40-year-old Jaimi Jensen of Santa Cruz and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah were charged this week. Prosecutors said the three were associates of Dr. Juli Mazi, who pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme.
Costanza, who was Mazi’s office manager, is facing conspiracy and false statement charges for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to customers. Prosecutors said Costanza...
