ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Remains on bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Higashioka will sit Friday against Cleveland. Higashioka sits for the second...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger lands on injured list

Luke Voit’s fresh start in San Diego hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The former New York Yankees first baseman, who led the majors in home runs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, landed on the Padres’ injured list Sunday with lingering biceps soreness. Per MLB.com: “Manager Bob Melvin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Slash
Pinstripe Alley

Investigating Gerrit Cole’s and Luis Severino’s new pitch

One of the most exciting developments of an otherwise stagnant start to the Yankees’ 2022 season is the amount of innovation shown by Matt Blake and the rest of the pitching coaches in trying to give their pitches every advantage possible. Blake is at the forefront of pitch design, something Lindsey Adler of The Athletic explored in detail during her investigation into the new “whirly” slider being taught to many on the pitching staff. And now it looks like Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino are the latest beneficiaries, with the pair incorporating a cutter into their repertoires.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Miguel Andújar, an unlikely trade, and injury depth

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Bluelaws asks: How big is the downside (defensively) if Andújar plays left instead of Gallo? Would Andújar’s hitting be enough...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Guardians 1: Aaron Judge’s first big night

In a battle of the thriving Guardians offense and the outstanding Yankees’ staff, the home team finished victorious. Behind the strong efforts of Jameson Taillon and Michael King, and the first big game of the season for Aaron Judge, the Yankees captured the series opener. The start of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says The Brooklyn Nets Won The James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade: "James Harden Is A Dynamic Scorer And A Playmaker, No Doubt About That, But It Seems Like To Me He Is Slowing Down."

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/23/22

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Entering play Friday, MLB hitters had a .231 batting average. It’s not just Joey Gallo and it’s not just the Yankees — getting hits right now, the specific act of getting a hit, is the hardest it’s ever been in baseball history. Every single pitch is thrown harder than ever before, April has been noticeably cold, and the baseball has been flying less and less when it is put in play. If it feels like the Yankees’ offense has been bad, well, it has, but so has just about everyone else’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 Yankees who should be traded by 2022 deadline

The New York Yankees attempted an “addition by subtraction” blitz this offseason, but so far, it appears they didn’t subtract quite enough. Luke Voit is in San Diego, Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela are in Minnesota, and Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and Clint Frazier have all gone from roster fodder to possible contributors across the league. That’s an awful lot of changeover! And yet … the team has once again started slow, flirting with .500 but dead on offense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Red Sox, Rays hoping for the most from their starters

After stretching their pitching staffs to their limits Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to get quality innings out of their starters in the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. They plan on putting their trust in a...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brandon Nimmo not in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nimmo is being replaced in center field by Travis Jankowski versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 52 plate appearances this season, Nimmo has a .302 batting average with a .947 OPS, 2 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy