Celtics' Robert Williams: Intends to play Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Williams (knee) intends to return in a limited fashion for Saturday's Game 3 in Brooklyn, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He's officially listed as questionable. Williams suffered a...

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
Robert Williams made his long-awaited return to the Celtics on Saturday night as Boston firmly put itself in the driver’s seat with a Game 3 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Williams, who had not played since March 27 due to a torn meniscus that required surgery, saw a limited role while playing 16 minutes off the bench. While his two points and two rebounds don’t exactly stand out on the stat sheet, his Celtics teammates were thrilled to have him back and quickly witnessed his impact.
Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
The Boston Celtics already have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, and that’s without Robert Williams. The talented big man has been out since late March due to a torn meniscus. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Williams’ status for...
The Boston Celtics are 2-0 against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. And, things just seem to be getting better and better for the Boston team. News broke Friday that Robert Williams would be returning to the lineup. The starting center hasn’t played since he suffered a torn meniscus back on March 27. It’s safe to say that Boston fans and Williams’ teammates are excited to welcome him back.
Meanwhile, the Celtics kept Brooklyn's stars in check, holding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to only 16 points each. Bruce Brown led the way for the Nets with a team-high 26 points in the loss. After the opening quarter, Boston led 30-25. In the second quarter, the Nets outscored the...
The Boston Celtics hope they can get one of their key pieces back as soon as possible, and if you ask Kendrick Perkins, it can make the Celtics near unstoppable. Big man Robert Williams is reportedly “close” to a return to play, with Game 3 or Game 4 of the Celtics’ ongoing playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets being eyed as a target return. Celtics fans are eager to see the return of the Time Lord, and on Friday, Perkins gave his assessment on the Celtics’ title push with Williams expected back in the first round.
