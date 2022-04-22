Celtics' Robert Williams: Intends to play Saturday

The Boston Celtics hope they can get one of their key pieces back as soon as possible, and if you ask Kendrick Perkins, it can make the Celtics near unstoppable. Big man Robert Williams is reportedly “close” to a return to play, with Game 3 or Game 4 of the Celtics’ ongoing playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets being eyed as a target return. Celtics fans are eager to see the return of the Time Lord, and on Friday, Perkins gave his assessment on the Celtics’ title push with Williams expected back in the first round.
