Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hicks will sit Friday against the Guardians. Hicks hits the bench...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger lands on injured list

Luke Voit’s fresh start in San Diego hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The former New York Yankees first baseman, who led the majors in home runs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, landed on the Padres’ injured list Sunday with lingering biceps soreness. Per MLB.com: “Manager Bob Melvin...
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
104.5 The Team

Out Of Control Yankees Fans Ruin New York’s Celebration

It should have been an awesome celebration. Gleyber Torres came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 comeback victory for New York Yankees over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans should have been cheering and players should have been jumping up and down with happiness. That happened briefly, then the ugliness in right-field began.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
Aaron Hicks
Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton
Pinstripe Alley

Investigating Gerrit Cole’s and Luis Severino’s new pitch

One of the most exciting developments of an otherwise stagnant start to the Yankees’ 2022 season is the amount of innovation shown by Matt Blake and the rest of the pitching coaches in trying to give their pitches every advantage possible. Blake is at the forefront of pitch design, something Lindsey Adler of The Athletic explored in detail during her investigation into the new “whirly” slider being taught to many on the pitching staff. And now it looks like Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino are the latest beneficiaries, with the pair incorporating a cutter into their repertoires.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Guardians 1: Aaron Judge’s first big night

In a battle of the thriving Guardians offense and the outstanding Yankees’ staff, the home team finished victorious. Behind the strong efforts of Jameson Taillon and Michael King, and the first big game of the season for Aaron Judge, the Yankees captured the series opener. The start of the...
FanSided

Yankees: 5 offseason decisions Brian Cashman wishes he could have back

The Yankees are off to a sluggish start which should have Brian Cashman questioning some of his offseason moves. The Yankees are still in the early days of their regular season but the team’s mediocre start is causing lots of fans to question the moves Brian Cashman did and didn’t make during the offseason. In particular, the team’s inactivity in free agency has long-time fans in the Bronx anxious about the short-term prospects for their favorite franchise.
New York Yankees
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Miguel Andújar, an unlikely trade, and injury depth

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Bluelaws asks: How big is the downside (defensively) if Andújar plays left instead of Gallo? Would Andújar’s hitting be enough...
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/23/22

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Entering play Friday, MLB hitters had a .231 batting average. It’s not just Joey Gallo and it’s not just the Yankees — getting hits right now, the specific act of getting a hit, is the hardest it’s ever been in baseball history. Every single pitch is thrown harder than ever before, April has been noticeably cold, and the baseball has been flying less and less when it is put in play. If it feels like the Yankees’ offense has been bad, well, it has, but so has just about everyone else’s.
CBS Sports

Yankees settle contract dispute with Jacoby Ellsbury and avoid grievance hearing, per report

The New York Yankees and Jacoby Ellsbury quietly settled their contract dispute at least one year ago and avoided a grievance hearing, reports the New York Post. The settlement terms are unknown, though the payment was low enough to prevent the Yankees from exceeding the $248 million second competitive balance tax threshold in 2020 ($248 million prior to proration).
