Helsley has yet to allow a run across 5.1 innings this season. Helsley hasn't been giving much up at all -- he's yielded just one hit with no walks while dialing up 11 strikeouts. He threw 1.1 perfect innings to earn his third hold of the year Friday versus the Reds. The 27-year-old should continue to see plenty of high-leverage opportunities, though Giovanny Gallegos has done well as the closer so far, so Helsley's usage is likely to come before the ninth inning in most games.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO