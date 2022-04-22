ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, NM

Fire Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: San Miguel The following message is transmitted at the request of the San Miguel County Sheriff`s Department and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The bayou is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
City
San Miguel, NM
County
San Miguel County, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NEWTON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT Monday for portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 555 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR YELL, LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT Monday for portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 615 AM CDT. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River Near Idabel affecting McCurtain, Sevier and Little River Counties. For the Little River...including Idabel, Horatio...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Near Idabel. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Several hundred acres of lowland will flood at the confluence of the Glover and Little Rivers. Farmers and ranchers should move cattle and farm machinery to higher ground until the high water ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 30.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
AccuWeather

Extreme wildfire danger escalating across the western US

Numerous fires are already burning, some out of control, and weather conditions are making the fire danger much worse. As more than 500 firefighters battled massive flames across the Southwest, helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water for the first time on Thursday. Over the past week, at least half of a dozen wildfires raced across Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, and AccuWeather forecasters warned that the spring winds combined with little precipitation and warm weather would only help fuel the fires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Marshall; Nemaha; Republic; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 04:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 10.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...11 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST, CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and most of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

