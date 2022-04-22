Special Weather Statement issued for East Marshall, North Beltrami, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have expected this morning across portions of inland southeast Georgia and inland northeast FL. Some locations will experience locally dense fog at times, with visibilities around one half mile or less, especially for locations around Baker, Columbia, and Suwannee counties northward into portions of southeast GA. Most of the fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO