ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Says This 2006 Look Was the ‘Worst Outfit of Her Life’

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsTZd_0fHMv2Kt00

Click here to read the full article.

Kim Kardashian has worn countless outfits, though, it was in 2006 when she wore the “worst outfit of her life.” The reality star recently told E! that an all-Fendi look she wore alongside Paris Hilton for Us Weekly ‘s Hot Hollywood: “Fresh 15” event in 2006 was a total miss.

The look featured a Fendi knitted gray mini-dress, with a sewn-in white button-up shirt underneath, a dramatic buckled black belt, matching knee-high leather black boots and a shoulder handbag.

“I thought I was killing it,” Kardashian told E!. “I was not killing it. But I thought I was. And I probably chose to buy that than pay my rent, and I should have paid my rent.”

Through the years, however, the entrepreneur has redeemed herself when it came to wearing Fendi — most recently with her Skims x Fendi collaboration in 2021. Kardashian wowed at last year’s WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards, wearing a piece from the collection, consisting of a chocolate brown leather dress complete with a sleeveless fit and slit skirt.

To see more of Kim Kardashian’s style through the years, click through the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Paris Hilton
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lingerie#Carnival#Us Weekly S#Wsj
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy