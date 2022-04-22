Burlington Police Department launching Online Reporting program

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department has launched an online reporting program to aid in efficient response times.

Anyone can now report minor incidents online and print/save a copy of the report rather than visit the department in person or have an officer dispatched to you.

“Online community reporting provides more flexibility and convenience for the members and visitors to our community and allows our staff to remain focused on the immediate needs of crime prevention and community engagement. We are excited for the opportunities that it provides everyone,” said Chief of Police Brian Long

Police say you should only use the only reporting program if:

It is not an ongoing emergency

The incident occurred within the City of Burlington city limits

There are no known suspects

It did not occur on an interstate/highway

Examples of crimes and incidents that can be reported online include:

Credit card-ATM fraud

Damage to property

Damage to a vehicle

Harassing phone call

Hit and Run (property damage only)

Identity theft

Lost property

Shoplifting

Theft from a motor vehicle

Theft of property

Adding additional information to a previously reported incident (supplemental report)

Please visit www.BPDCRIME.com or https://www.burlingtonnc.gov/2407/Online-Reporting to learn more and to access these services.

