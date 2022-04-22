ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s to a smooth return of in-person Bloomsday

The City is proud to partner with Bloomsday to celebrate the return of an in-person race/walk on Sunday, May 1, in Spokane.

In hopes that the 46th running of Bloomsday runs as safe and smoothly as possible for participants, fans, volunteers and residents, please consider the following tips:

  • Residents along the 7.46-mile Bloomsday course in Browne’s Addition, Peaceful Valley, West Central, River Run/SFCC area, and Kendall Yards should take note of road closures Sunday morning into early afternoon.
  • Bloomsday packet pick-up will be at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, so watch for increased pedestrian traffic downtown on those days. The full weekend schedule is posted online.
  • Many downtown parking meters will be covered with bags on Saturday night before Bloomsday that alert people they can’t park there on Sunday, the day of the event. However, downtown businesses will remain open Saturday night. Be sure to move your vehicle by 2 a.m. on Sunday.
  • Barricades will be up in Browne’s Addition on Saturday reminding drivers to park elsewhere on Sunday during Bloomsday. Vehicles on the course on Sunday morning are subject to tow.
  • Little things matter a lot. Do your part during Bloomsday to not be a litterbug. Street sweepers can’t pick up some items such as Otter pop wrappers because they are flat and small. Use trash receptacles along the course.
  • Consider taking Spokane Transit shuttles and buses to and from Bloomsday instead of trying to park downtown.

If you have any questions, contact Bloomsday staff or visit the FAQs page.

