How to watch Claire Foy in the new ‘A Very British Scandal’ Prime Video series

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
The creators of “A Very English Scandal” have a new drama up their sleeves. “A Very British Scandal” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 22. The historical drama series, according...

