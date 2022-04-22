Mississippi governor signs bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Friday, April 22, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he signed House Bill 1509 . The bill bans public institutions and agencies from discriminating against individuals based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve encouraged Mississippians to consult with their doctor, study the facts, and decide what’s best for them and their families,” said Reeves. “I’ve made clear that government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine and putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business. I’m proud to sign this legislation which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms.”

The legislative ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates extends to state agencies, public officials, state institutions of higher learning, public community or junior colleges, county, municipality, and other political subdivisions.

The law stops those entities from barring individuals from employment or discriminating against them in terms of compensation and other benefits.

According to the law, it will also be illegal to require children to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending a school, kindergarten or similar type of facility intended for the instruction of children, whether public or private.

House Bill 1509 also states that employees who have a religious objection to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to receive one.

