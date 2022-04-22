The Chicago White Sox injuries somehow keep piling up

Championship contention “windows” are a feeble thing. Consider our crosstown rivals on the North Side. After winning the World Series in 2016, the Chicago Cubs were expected to go on a run of championships led by young infield stars Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs never got back to the Fall Classic and now find themselves rebuilding, with none of those stars still on the roster. The Chicago White Sox, on the other hand, are in the midst of their contention window right now and cannot afford to let their moment pass by without taking advantage of it. With a star-studded mix of young players and veteran leaders, the White Sox possess an all-round team that has a great chance of going all the way. Let’s take a look at the Southsiders and see if they can be the last team standing in November.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO