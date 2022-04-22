ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago White Sox injuries somehow keep piling up

By Bryan Dietzler
Cover picture for the articleBefore the season started and as it has gone on, injuries have hit the Chicago White Sox very hard. Every single one of the injuries has had a direct impact on how the White Sox have performed this season and might be a contributing factor to their slow start so far...

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Eloy Jiménez Leaves White Sox Game With Apparent Leg Injury

Eloy Jiménez carted off field with apparent leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eloy Jiménez left Saturday’s game against the Twins with what looked like a right leg injury. Jiménez hurt himself when sprinting to first base, trying to beat out a ground ball. As he approached the bag, Jiménez stretched for the base, and landed awkwardly.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox fans lament Jiménez injury on Twitter

The White Sox saw their losing streak extend to six games, behind another poor performance at the plate. Vince Velasquez struggled again, and the shoddy defense continued, too. But the most significant development was yet another injury to a star player. This time it was Eloy Jiménez, who had to be carted off the field with a hamstring injury in the second inning.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Twins play the White Sox after Buxton's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (6-8, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-8, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox after Byron Buxton had...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

World Series or Bust: The Chicago White Sox Season Preview

Championship contention “windows” are a feeble thing. Consider our crosstown rivals on the North Side. After winning the World Series in 2016, the Chicago Cubs were expected to go on a run of championships led by young infield stars Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs never got back to the Fall Classic and now find themselves rebuilding, with none of those stars still on the roster. The Chicago White Sox, on the other hand, are in the midst of their contention window right now and cannot afford to let their moment pass by without taking advantage of it. With a star-studded mix of young players and veteran leaders, the White Sox possess an all-round team that has a great chance of going all the way. Let’s take a look at the Southsiders and see if they can be the last team standing in November.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox LF Eloy Jimenez leaves game with 'significant' hamstring injury

White Sox left fielder Eloy left Chicago's game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday afternoon with an apparent hamstring injury. Jimenez attempted to run out a ground ball in the top of the second inning before stumbling to the ground after passing first base. He laid on the field, grabbing the back of his right knee before eventually being carted off the field.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting for White Sox Sunday

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. McGuire is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 26 plate appearances this season, McGuire has a .217 batting average with a .541...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox observations: Eloy hurt, hitters struggle

The White Sox have lost six games in a row, and their road trip across the division has been downgraded from bad to disastrous. The offense is nowhere to be found, the team continues to commit costly errors and the rash of injuries has spread. Here’s where things went wrong on Saturday:
CHICAGO, IL
