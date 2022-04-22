Barcelona vs Wolfsburg breaks attendance world record for women's football

This match marks Jose Mourinho's first return to San Siro against Inter Milan in a Serie A game although AS Roma played there last February against the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. It will definitely be an emotional clash for the Portuguese coach who took charge of Inter for 76 Serie A games between 2008 and 2010, averaging 2.2 points per game and most importantly won the treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League) during the 2009/2010 season. However, this game is hugely important for both sides and there won't be space for memories.

