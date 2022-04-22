ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg breaks attendance world record for women's football

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barcelona's 5-1 Champions League victory over Wolfsburg was played in front of a women's football world-record crowd of...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Messi leads PSG to record-tying 10th French league title

PARIS (AP) — Boos at halftime were replaced by raucous cheering at fulltime when Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-tying 10th French league title after drawing with Lens 1-1 on Saturday. Lionel Messi, in his first season with PSG, controlled a pass from Neymar before curling home from the edge...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

PSG 'are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino' just hours after his side sealed Ligue 1 title - as the French club 'begin talks over an eye-watering £12.6m pay-off' for him and his staff

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France. PSG were crowned champions following their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, but despite running away with the league title, Pochettino and his players have come under intense scrutiny since their exit from the Champions League in the last-16.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hermoso
Person
Alexia Putellas
Person
Caroline Graham Hansen
The US Sun

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after huge court defeat over rebel Super League row

SUPER LEAGUE rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus face Champions League bans after a huge defeat in a Spanish court. Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin had promised to make the three remaining insurgents pay for their role in pushing the breakaway plan even after the Prem Big Six staged their embarrassed retreats from involvement 12 months ago.
UEFA
Daily Mail

PSG clinch the Ligue 1 title in underwhelming fashion as Mauricio Pochettino's side held to a draw by Lens... with Corentin Jean's late strike cancelling out Lionel Messi's stunning opening goal

PSG (3-4-2-1): Navas; Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe; Hakimi (Di Maria 76), Verratti, Gueye (Pereira 81), Mendes; Messi, Neymar; Mbappe. Lens (3-4-1-2): Leca; Gradit, Danso, Wooh; Clauss (Machado 73), Doucoure, Fofana, Frankowski (Jean 82); Da Costa (Ganago 73); Sotoca (Said 82), Kalimuendo (Haidara 61) Goal: Jean. Sent off: Danso. Manager: Franck Haise.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Wolfsburg#Real Madrid
ESPN

Barcelona must be patient in post-Messi era - Xavi

Xavi Hernandez has said Barcelona "have to be patient" in the "post-Messi era," pointing to Manchester United as an example of a big club who have struggled to maintain their previous success in recent years. Barca will look to strengthen their grip on second place in LaLiga on Sunday when...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. AS Roma: Serie A live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, start time

This match marks Jose Mourinho's first return to San Siro against Inter Milan in a Serie A game although AS Roma played there last February against the Nerazzurri in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. It will definitely be an emotional clash for the Portuguese coach who took charge of Inter for 76 Serie A games between 2008 and 2010, averaging 2.2 points per game and most importantly won the treble (Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League) during the 2009/2010 season. However, this game is hugely important for both sides and there won't be space for memories.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ukraine needs Premier League clubs to follow European giants, PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan, by signing up to play Dynamo Kyiv on their goodwill tour

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. Britain has been one of the fiercest critics of Russia's illegal and devastating invasion of Ukraine. It is not only politicians in the UK, who have sent invaluable aid, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

356
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy