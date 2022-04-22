ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspected killer David Bonola was in country illegally at time of Orsolya Gaal slay: sources

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nA2UG_0fHMrYOU00

The handyman accused of killing Queens mom Orsolya Gaal was living here illegally, The Post has learned.

David Bonola, a 44-year-old Mexican national, entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago, according to the NYPD – and law-enforcement sources revealed Friday that he was living in New York in violation of immigration law when busted Wednesday for Gaal’s horrific slaying.

“One more person that ought not to be here in the first place committing a crime,” City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-SI) seethed to The Post.

The NYPD, asked about Bonola’s immigration status Friday, declined comment, saying it had no information.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Bonola had originally entered the country legally or ever had any type of lawful status in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WasWS_0fHMrYOU00

But Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to The Post that it has lodged a detainer with Queens Central Booking, where Bonola currently is.

“ICE focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security,” an ICE spokesperson said in an email.

An ICE detainer is a written request to a local jail or law-enforcement agency to hold a defendant for an additional 48 hours, should the person get a release date, so it can decide whether to take the person into federal custody for deportation purposes, according to the ACLU.

Former Westchester County Executive and GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino said, “we’ve lost control of our borders.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNcCI_0fHMrYOU00
Murder suspect David Bonola is walked from the 112th precinct.
Stephen Yang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie0NB_0fHMrYOU00
Police said Gaal was stabbed 60 times in the killing.
Facebook/Orsolya Gaal
Here are the latest developments in the Orsolya Gaal case:

“This is what happens when our government waves people in and doesn’t expel them when they’re not supposed to be here,” Astorino said.

Authorities say the curly haired suspect confessed to killing Gaal, a married mother of two , and was charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cops say he used to work as Gaal’s handyman and had a romantic relationship with her for about two years. He is accused of showing up at her stately Forest Hills home early Saturday morning and stabbing her nearly 60 times after they got into a fight about their relationship.

He was ordered held without bail late Thursday at Queens Criminal Court.

-Additional reporting by Carl Campanile and Bernadette Hogan

