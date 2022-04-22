ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Winona County offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Winona County will sponsor a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Sunday, April 24, from 12-4 p.m. at the East End Recreation Center at 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. While we likely are not returning to the numbers of January 2022, COVID-19 cases are increasing in the US and Winona County. The new...

