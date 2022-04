Joe Locke doesn’t do nonchalance. When the lead star of Netflix’s fizzing new hit drama, Heartstopper, discovered he had been selected out of 10,000 teenagers to play schoolboy Charlie Spring, he let out a high-pitched yelp. “I had a phone call from my agent,” Locke tells me. “He goes, ‘Are you sat down?’ And I just screamed. I knew he wouldn’t have asked if I was sitting down if I hadn’t got it. Then he was like, ‘You got it.’ And I just screamed again.” A few months later, during filming, Locke discovered that Olivia Colman was the mystery star...

