ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Surprise $850 stimulus checks are coming in one state – here’s when

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5khH_0fHMq5EX00

Getting a new stimulus check this year is really the luck of the draw for many people around the US. The free money these days flows to citizens at the state and local levels depending on where they live.

That’s a big contrast, of course, from what we saw over the last two years of the pandemic. When the federal government, remember, sent out stimulus checks far and wide across the US, amounting to billions of dollars for tens of millions of Americans. Getting some of that free money these days means living in a state like Maine, where Democratic Gov. Janet Mills just signed a $1.2 billion supplemental budget that will, among other things, fund a wave of $850 stimulus checks.

Free money for Maine residents

On Friday, April 22, the Mills administration set up a website, Maine.gov/reliefchecks, where people can go to get answers about the payments (which will go out in June).

Fast facts:

  • The $850 is free money for around 858,000 Maine residents.
  • Eligibility depends on filing a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022, as a full-time Maine resident.
  • Those eligible must have a federal adjusted gross income of less than: $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately; $150,000 if filing as head of household; or $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

“Maine people are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods,” that special website reads. “While the Governor cannot control the impact of COVID-19 on global markets, she can make sure that we deliver to Maine people the resources they need to deal with these higher costs.

“To help, Governor Mills proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus to the taxpayers of Maine, in the form of $850 direct checks.”

Stimulus check update

Other states and localities, as noted, are trying their own versions of this same thing. In some places, like Los Angeles, the free money takes the form of a basic income experiment. That LA program is giving participants $1,000 a month for three years. And participants can spend the money however they like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5g7b_0fHMq5EX00
A stimulus check, pen, and IRS form sit on a computer keyboard. Image source: Rick/Adobe

Meanwhile, many Americans should have also gotten another stimulus benefit of sorts in recent days.

The federal tax filing deadline was just a few days ago. If you were among the millions of Americans who got any of the child tax credit checks last year? You would have been able to claim an equivalent amount as a tax credit this year, lowering your overall tax obligation.

Unfortunately, it looks like that will be the extent of the federal government handing out any more stimulus for now. That’s why states like Maine and others have been looking for ways to offer free money to their own residents where it makes sense to do so.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Maine Law#Americans#Democratic#Maine Gov Reliefchecks
Motley Fool

Millions of Americans Are in Line for a $125 Stimulus Payment. Are You One of Them?

Indiana recently had a surplus in its budget. Residents are getting a nice windfall as a result of that extra money. Many Americans are struggling with higher living costs these days. Inflation has driven the cost of everyday goods up, and the Ukraine conflict has caused gas prices in particular to soar. That's caused a strain on a lot of people's budgets -- particularly those without money in a savings account to fall back on.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 stimulus checks under new proposal

A new program being proposed would give some Americans stimulus checks worth $1,400 sometime this summer. The residents who would benefit are those from Washington, Iowa. These people did not get COVID stimulus checks despite dealing with hardships that the pandemic caused them. The funding would come from money given...
WASHINGTON, IA
BGR.com

BGR.com

314K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy