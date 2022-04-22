ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Alabama license plate in Ohio

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

New Ohio law allows license plate with...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Who are the Republicans running for Ohio governor?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For Gov. Mike DeWine to win re-election, he first has to stave off challengers running to his right. Former Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci and Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone are DeWine’s top opponents, trying to convince voters they have more conservative credibility. Former state lawmaker Ron Hood is also running, […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Jim Renacci, GOP gubernatorial hopeful, says high-dollar political donors should be barred from state contracts and other takeaways from his Today in Ohio interview

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rep. Jim Renacci, a Wadsworth Republican running for governor, said he would bar large-dollar political donors in the state from conducting state business as a way to root out corruption. Renacci made the comments during a special episode of Today in Ohio, the daily news podcast from...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

“He was always such a mean-spirited child,” says a 7th grade teacher in Akron. “I was sure he’d end up in prison or the state legislature.”. Then the student’s parents took him to Disney World for spring break. When he returned, “he suddenly had impeccable manners,” says the teacher. “He was even complimenting the Muslim girls on their outfits.”
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio bill encourages use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill promoting the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other “alternative” COVID-19 treatment drugs was introduced Thursday at the Statehouse. Introduced by Rep. Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander) in the late hours Thursday, House Bill 631 protects and encourages the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other drugs not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio recreational marijuana proposal moves forward

(The Center Square) – A grassroots organization trying to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio took another step forward when two state lawmakers introduced the group’s proposed legislation. If the General Assembly fails to act and pass the language within a four-month deadline outlined by the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 126

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For years, school districts have been able to go to the courts and fight for more tax dollars when they felt property values were too low. Ultimately, those decisions could affect the property taxes you and the businesses around you payout each year. But this week,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State DE Noah Potter enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive end Noah Potter is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Potter only played eight games combined during his freshman and sophomore year and missed most of last season after nearly losing his right eye. Potter lost his peripheral vision in early October and needed surgery to save his eye. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus city sues Ohio over healthcare refusal clause

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is suing the State of Ohio over what’s known as the “Conscience Clause.” The clause passed last year as part of the state’s biannual operating budget, and it allows people working in health care to refuse to provide a treatment or service that’s against their religious beliefs. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4/20 bill pressures Ohio lawmakers to consider ballot initiative to legalize marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio lawmakers celebrated World Weed Day on 4/20 in their own way. In an effort to pressure state lawmakers to consider a ballot initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio, Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) introduced the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol’s initiative to the […]
OHIO STATE

