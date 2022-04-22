UCLA Football Sends Offer to Elite Local Class of 2024 Safety Peyton Woodyard

Defensive backs coach Brian Norwood connected with the St. John Bosco (CA) prospect at his recent visit and offered him a scholarship not long after.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bruins have gotten in on the recruitment of one of the top 2024 safeties on the board.

UCLA football has offered safety Peyton Woodyard from St. John Bosco (CA), he revealed via his Twitter account on Wednesday night. Woodyard has collected 30 offers and has visited some of the highest-profile programs in the nation.

College football powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State have offered the rangy defensive player, but Pac-12 schools have also entered the fold, with Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State and USC also offering the Southern California product.

In his offer announcement post, Woodyard included a picture with assistant head coach and defensive backs coach Brian Norwood in Westwood — taken during an unofficial visit to Westwood on Saturday.

Woodyard spoke to ScorebookLive about what the Bruins’ offer meant to him.

"I'm really excited about the offer," Woodyard said. "I had a great visit with the coaching staff on Saturday. They brought in some phenomenal coaches with a tremendous amount of experience on both the collegiate and professional level."

Woodyard is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, but is ranked as five-star in the 247Sports Composite. On a position basis, Rivals has Woodyard pegged as the No. 1 safety in the country and 247Sports has him at No. 3.

Rivals has Woodyard ranked as the No. 9 prospect overall in the nation, while 247Sports has the 6-foot-2 defender much lower at No. 31. However, both recruiting databases have him listed as the No. 2 overall player in California.

As a sophomore at St. John Bosco, Woodyard burst onto the scene, becoming a major part of the Braves' defense. In 12 games, the athletic safety collected 62 tackles, 36 of which were solo, getting 1.0 tackle for loss, forcing one fumble and recovering another.

Super senior Stephan Blaylock also went to St. John Bosco, as did three other players on UCLA’s active roster. None of them overlapped with Woodyard in high school, but the Bruins have a history of reeling in multiple prospects from the local program.

UCLA’s class of 2024 offers are becoming more regular. Recent offers to Woodyard, wide receiver Ryan Pellum and defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham have started to fill out the list of players with Bruins’ interest, which was previously restricted to quarterbacks and offensive tackles.

Eight players in the class of 2024 now hold an offer from UCLA, with Woodyard becoming the second defensive player alongside Cunningham to receive one from coach Chip Kelly and co.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated