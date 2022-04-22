First look: Howl at the Moon

Circa ’21 is still looking to fill roles for their upcoming production of. Step into the enchanted world of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will be broken. If not, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Broadway’s modern classic Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway, was nominated for nine Tony Awards — including Best Musical — and features songs by the award-winning team of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, including “Be Our Guest,” “Human Again,” and the title song, “Beauty and the Beast.” Filled with amazing music, spectacular costumes and dazzling sets, this “tale as old as time” offers family theatre at its best.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO