ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

First look: Howl at the Moon

By Molly Snyder
On Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, Howl At The Moon opened in Downtown Milwaukee under a waning gibbous moon. The Chicago-based chain nightclub and live music venue took over the former Pub Club space, 1103 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The new space is fresh, clean and simple, with a massive...

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A Rare Single-Owner Collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Wine Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Domaine de la Romanée-Conti is not exactly easy to come by, but Christie’s Wine Department has got you covered. The auction house is sending an exceptional collection of DRC under the hammer this month that comes from the cellar of a single discerning collector. The online-only “Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vinous Perfection” sale, which will run from April 19 to May 3, comprises 47 lots in total that collectively showcase some of DRC’s best vintages of the past four decades. For the unversed, this exalted producer is the only Domaine in Burgundy to produce wine...
DRINKS
Urban Milwaukee

Pepperpot celebrates grand opening at new location on King Drive

Today Pepperpot, a popular Jamaican restaurant and catering business, celebrated the grand opening of their new space located at 2215 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., and I am thrilled to welcome them to the 6th District as we continue to build the best King Drive in the nation. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
loudersound.com

Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful: "adventurous and mind-bending"

Recorded at 11 different studios and featuring more than 30 musicians, Everything Was Beautiful might not be particularly ambitious by Spiritualized standards, but it certainly makes most other bands’ efforts seem a bit feeble. As ever, the multilayered magnitude of Jason Pierce’s psychedelic creations takes the breath away from the very start of his band’s ninth full-length: Always Together With You is both archetypal Pierce nursery rhyme and sumptuous, symphonic reverie, and one of his most immediate and affecting songs yet.
MUSIC
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
KSHB 41 Action News

Fountain Haus to open in Westport on Friday

Its neon lights welcomes visitors to the heart of Westport. The Fountain Haus calls itself the largest "queer and ally spaces" in the region. "It’s elevated to a point that anyone can come, anyone can be here [and] they can experience anything," Ryan Overberg, managing partner and operating director of Fountain Haus said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Kids Theatre Company performing 'The Jungle Book' onstage

The Kids Theatre Company at Community School of the Arts will perform "The Jungle Book" onstage at St. Boniface Auditorium on Saturday, April 30. The high-energy, 30-minute musical designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the classic Rudyard Kipling novel and the beloved Disney film. The Kids Theatre Company cast includes 30 students in kindergarten through second grade and is led by Shannon Stoddard.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dueling Pianos#Gin And Juice#Food Drink#Pub Club
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Tubes’ Re Styles Dead at 72

Former Tubes singer Re Styles died at the age of 72 on Apr. 17, multiple outlets confirmed. Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she was a model who’d appeared in Playboy and Penthouse by the time she met Tubes drummer Prairie Prince in the mid ‘70s. The pair developed a relationship and Styles became the band’s costume designer before becoming part of the stage act then taking on vocal duties.
MUSIC
mansionglobal.com

Art Deco Design for Modern Interiors

Maybe you’re drawn to the graphic detail or you gravitate towards the gilded finishes and rich materiality—the lure of Art Deco is undeniable. With a distinct aesthetic, the design harkens back to the glamor of Old Hollywood and the Roaring ‘20s. Born from a backlash against the Art Nouveau movement, a stylized genre that emulated forms found in nature, Art Deco embraced the newfound industry and technology of the day and showcased vibrant, futuristic and machine-made elements, said Allison Knizek of Allison Knizek Design in Sherman Oaks, California.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KELOLAND TV

Innoskate: Levitt, The Smithsonian & Skateboarding USA

When you’re a kid, summer is all about spending more time outdoors and having a great time with your friends. Who says that has to end just because you’re grown-up? Today, we we’re joined by the Executive Director of Levitt At the Falls, Nancy Halverson, to fill us in on Levitt’s upcoming Innoskate Festival. It’s a 3-day event that includes both the Smithsonian and Skateboarding USA.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Guitar World Magazine

Funny Little Boxes 1991 review

A pedal that nails Pearl Jam’s Ten album tones for a very reasonable outlay. The pedal market keeps finding new ways to part us with our cash. The name here will strike a chord with many of us who grew up on an incredible era of alternative rock – and it started with a challenge from excellent YouTube guitar tutor at Let’s Play All and Pearl Jam tribute band guitarist Matt Webster, issued to Funny Little Boxes pedal store founder Andy Ilgunas: build a pedal that nails Pearl Jam’s Ten album tones for £99.
MUSIC
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Examiner

Mysteries of the boulevardier and Negroni, solved

The Negroni (equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari) and the boulevardier (the same but with bourbon instead of gin) are the cocktail equivalent of Masonic handshakes. They have become the secret signals that one practices the craft — the craft cocktail, that is. And yet there is a...
FOOD & DRINKS
QuadCities.com

Circa Seeking Chip, Ensemble for Beauty and the Beast

Circa ’21 is still looking to fill roles for their upcoming production of. Step into the enchanted world of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will be broken. If not, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Broadway’s modern classic Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway, was nominated for nine Tony Awards — including Best Musical — and features songs by the award-winning team of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, including “Be Our Guest,” “Human Again,” and the title song, “Beauty and the Beast.” Filled with amazing music, spectacular costumes and dazzling sets, this “tale as old as time” offers family theatre at its best.
ENTERTAINMENT
Odessa American

Congressional Art Competition

The office of Congressman August Pfluger is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas, and is an opportunity for local artists to be recognized for their talents among artists from around the nation.
VISUAL ART
ZDNet

This digital marketplace has all of the art you need

There are a lot of correlations between art and positive growth for humans of all shapes and sizes. A variety of studies have shown that viewing art can decrease stress levels, improve critical thinking, and even help you deal with mental exhaustion. With just this in mind, gifting yourself beautiful work might be a strategically brilliant and beneficial move when moving into or fixing up a space. And with Mother's Day around the corner, gifting a print to a loved one might not be a bad idea either.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy