ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How to Use the Apple TV App on Your Mac

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn macOS, Apple has ditched iTunes for a dedicated app called Apple TV. Here's how to watch your favorite TV shows and movies and purchase any videos not on Apple's TV+ streaming service. In the past, Mac users who wanted to watch and buy videos were forced to use...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Apple to pay nearly $15M in iCloud refunds – See if you’re eligible

Mobile phones have excellent features these days, but more significant storage requirements come with technology upgrades. If you only have 64GB of internal storage, it will fill to the brim with photos and videos in no time. Tap or click here for what to do if your iCloud or Google storage is full.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
AL.com

Apple may charge subscription plan for iPhone and iPad

Apple is planning a subscription service for its hardware devices such as the iPhone and iPad, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Under the proposed plan, the company wants to make owning an iPhone or iPad like subscribing to apps or the iCloud for a monthly fee. The subscription...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Hbo Max#Privacy Policy#Smart Phone#Ios#Macos Catalina#Store#Starz#Showtime#Paramount
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Live Caption on Google Chrome

The Live Caption feature on Google Chrome is handy whenever you want to better understand videos on the web. However, the caption box can take up space on your screen, interrupting your viewing experience. Even when you’re not watching videos and only listening to songs, the Live Caption box will...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Cinema Blend

YouTube TV Is Offering A Free Trial And A Big Discount Afterwards, But You Have To Act Fast

With so many streaming services out there dedicated to creating original content and snatching up licensed hits of days past, from Netflix to Apple TV+ to the upcoming HBO Max and Discovery merger, it’s become easier for people switching away from cable and satellite to forget that streaming services like YouTube TV are around to fill the linear TV void. After all, there are tons of broadcast and cable shows that aren’t available the next day on Hulu or Peacock — I’m looking at you, Yellowstone and Better Call Saul. Now, YouTube TV is making it even easier, and temporarily cheaper, to sign up for its streaming plan, but this deal will only be around for a short while longer, so it’s important to act quick!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
thebrag.com

Update your Google Chrome immediately!

Google has released an emergency update for Google Chrome Stable Stable on March 25. According to Google, the update patches a security issue that is currently being exploited. This update will bring the Stable version of the browser to version 99.0.4844.84. This update is considered unusual, as it addresses only...
INTERNET
komando.com

Watch out for Mac apps that trick you into paying for subscriptions

While it doesn’t happen often, malware and computer viruses can get onto Apple devices. It is a common misconception that iPhones, iPads or MacBooks are impervious to cyber attacks. There are just more Windows computers and Android devices globally, making them more lucrative for criminals to target them with...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

How to blur sensitive information in images on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you're looking to share a screenshot or photo, but you don't want to expose anything too personal, here's how you can blur or otherwise censor them on yourMac, iPhone, or iPad.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

How to watch the 94th Academy Awards on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Oscars are the biggest media awards of the year, and this timeApple TV+ films stand a chance of winning some major prizes. Here's how to watch the 94th Academy Awards from the comfort of your sofa.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Apple Could Destroy the Competition With Subscription Models

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. With consumer spending slowing down, a hardware subscription...
BUSINESS
Android Authority

How to get Siri to stop autocorrecting certain words on Apple devices

Apple's AI knows a thing or two, but sometimes overshoots its abilities. Autocorrection is a lifeline to some, but it can be a bane to others — especially if you tend to mix in many product names, profanities, or words from foreign languages into your writing or conversations. Here’s how to get Siri to stop autocorrecting certain words on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy