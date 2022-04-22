Who is Cedric Dean, Democratic Charlotte City Council District 4 candidate?

Name : Cedric Dean

Political party : Democratic

Email : contact@cedricdean.com

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 50

Campaign website : www.cedricdean.com

Occupation a:author, Educator, Entrepreneur, Nonprofit President

Education : Certified Mentor, Teacher and Peer Support Specialist who specializes in character education development and conflict resolution.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) : No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement.

2010 Civil Service Award & Call-to-Service Award; 2018 founded Safeguard Atone Validate Educate; 2019 State of the Union Appearance; 2019 Keynote Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance; 2018 “Charlotte Observer Honoree;” 2018 Community Service Award; 2019 Keynote at Ashland University and 2020 Keynote Speaker at Johnson & Wales, Queens College, Central Piedmont Community College; 2022 founded Cedric Dean Homes (recognized by the Shelby Star) To date, I have published 20 self-help books.

Should the City Council limit the number of new parking garages in and near uptown to encourage the use of public transportation?

No because the infrastructure has not caught up with the growth.

Describe your views on using public money to help build or improve private sports facilities or stadiums.

“No.” Almost all economists and development specialists (at least those who work independently and not for a chamber of commerce or similar organization) conclude that the rate of return a city or metropolitan area receives for its investment is generally below that of alternative projects. In addition, evidence suggests that cities and metro areas that have invested heavily in sports stadiums and arenas have, on average, experienced slower income growth than those that have not.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

I disagree with moderate Democrats who uphold the status quo and make short-sighted compromises that primarily benefit those already at the top, leaving many behind to fight for the crumbs.

What separates you from your primary opponents?

My work in the community with the police, politicians, preachers, parents, probation-officers, prosecutors and other professionals who I partner with as “THE COMMUNITY COUNCILMAN” - I do the work - they get the credit.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

Starting CEDRIC DEAN HOMES and providing emergency transitional housing and employment for 20 formerly incarcerated men who are experiencing homelessness. My dream is to help the city of Charlotte solve our homeless epidemic with similar simplistic solutions.