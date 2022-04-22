Who is Renee’ Perkins Johnson, Democratic Charlotte City Council District 4 candidate?

Renee’ Perkins Johnson

Political party : Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 55 years

Occupation : Charlotte City Council, District 4 Representative

Education : B.S Business Administration; M.S Human Services; Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Non-Profit Management

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Yes - Charlotte City Council, District 4 - Currently held. (No other previous offices sought)

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

Being elected by the District 4 residents as the 1st Woman to serve this District is the highlight of my civic involvement! This position allows me to combine my human service and leadership experience to passionately serve the community. As you may know, I founded a Nonprofit organization that serves the disabled, formerly incarcerated, and trauma survivors. Being able to advocate for them, and all residents of this city is an incredible honor.

Should the City Council limit the number of new parking garages in and near uptown to encourage the use of public transportation?

Parking garages should be limited because they’re not an affordable option for many. It can cost up to $30-$40 to park during special events. Conversely, if a more economical and environmental-friendly solution is public transportation or ridesharing, then fewer parking garages will be necessary. Fewer garages also enable more housing units to be developed, which increases the supply of housing availability.

Describe your views on using public money to help build or improve private sports facilities or stadiums.

Each project needs to be reviewed independently, in order to weigh the benefits for the residents of Charlotte, and not to levy an undue burden on the taxpayer. City Council has the responsibility of good stewardship of public dollars and championing the economic growth of the city. Many of these facilities are City-owned, consequently, good stewardship requires us to invest in them and maintain the optimal value of the property.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

I am a proud Democrat, a member of the Senior Democrats, and the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County. However, as Council members, we’re tasked to consider issues that affect the quality of life for all residents, despite their political affiliation. Doing what’s best for our residents should be our primary motivator, not partisanship.

What separates you from your primary opponents?

My unique experience separates me from my opponents. I am the incumbent and have a demonstrated record of making tough and courageous decisions. As a former Realtor, I understand development & market value without the conflict or influence of working for a developer, like one opponent. I’m the founder of an organization that advocates for the disabled, homeless & formerly incarcerated. I have a broad range of experience, which enables me to approach issues with a multifaceted approach.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

