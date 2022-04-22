Sixers stars Joel Embid, James Harden rank in the top 10 in jersey sales

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the more popular teams in the NBA. They have a great history of winning and talented players. The franchise has featured Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and now Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The latter two are among the best players in the league. Embiid is a top MVP candidate for 2022 while Harden boasts an MVP award from 2018. As popular players on a big franchise, it makes sense their jerseys are getting bought.

Harden ranks second in jersey sales for the 2021-22 season behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Embiid ranks sixth in jersey sales. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are all ahead of Embiid and just behind Harden in the jersey sales rankings.

Those jersey sale numbers will probably go up if Embiid and Harden can lead the Sixers on a deep playoff run. They currently lead the Toronto Raptors 3-0 in Round 1 of their playoff series.

