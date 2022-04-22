ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers stars Joel Embid, James Harden rank in the top 10 in jersey sales

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f17kS_0fHMlSk200
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the more popular teams in the NBA. They have a great history of winning and talented players. The franchise has featured Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and now Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The latter two are among the best players in the league. Embiid is a top MVP candidate for 2022 while Harden boasts an MVP award from 2018. As popular players on a big franchise, it makes sense their jerseys are getting bought.

Harden ranks second in jersey sales for the 2021-22 season behind only LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Embiid ranks sixth in jersey sales. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are all ahead of Embiid and just behind Harden in the jersey sales rankings.

Those jersey sale numbers will probably go up if Embiid and Harden can lead the Sixers on a deep playoff run. They currently lead the Toronto Raptors 3-0 in Round 1 of their playoff series.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Kevin Durant Tonight

Did the Monstars come down and steal Kevin Durant’s basketball talent or something? He’s not playing like the superstar we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the years. Durant had just seven points at halftime of Saturday night’s Celtics-Nets playoff game. Brooklyn trailed Boston 53-50. It’s not...
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Julius Erving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Allen Iverson
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Mvp#The Los Angeles Lakers#Sixers Wire
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Destroyed By Fans After Going Back On His Word

If you have been following the NBA this year, then you know that Ben Simmons has been hated on quite a bit. Of course, this is because of the fact that he has not played a single game all season, and fans are starting to call him soft. He decided not to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, and now that he is on the Brooklyn Nets, he has yet to play a single game for them either.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy