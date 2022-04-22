ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Who is Tim Emry, a Democrat running for for Mecklenburg district attorney?

Political party : Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 45

Campaign website : https://timforda.com

Email : tim@timforda.com

Occupation : Criminal Defense Attorney

Education : B.A. Political Science James Madison University ‘99, J.D. Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary ‘02

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

- Founding member of R.A.C.E. CLT, an anti-racist advocacy group

- Helped found Decarcerate Mecklenburg

- Mentor at Carolina Youth Coalition

- Member of Champions, a male subsidiary of the Women’s Intercultural Exchange

- Member of Race Matters for Juvenile Justice

- Participant of the Reimagining America Project

- Participant of the Housing Justice Coalition

- Member of YWCA- Church League Youth Basketball Coach

If elected, what’s the most important change – if any – do you plan to make to the operations of the District Attorney’s Office?

I would discontinue the mass incarceration policies that result in unacceptable racial disparities and do not keep us safe.

Mr. Merriweather said he wants to work toward a “school system that is free of guns.” What specific steps can a Meck DA take to bring this about?

Prosecuting children as adults is not the answer. A Meck DA can work with community partners to engage youth in trauma-informed, evidence-based, non-punitive solutions to reduce frequency of youth violence. Specifically, we can promote restorative justice practices within youth communities and recognize that the youth are not the problem, but a symptom of the problem, and the youth must be involved in the solutions.

What does racial justice mean to you, and what policy of yours can you point to that addresses the racial inequities of the criminal justice system?

Racial justice means that we must act with an understanding that the criminal justice system is rooted in white supremacy and anti-black racism. Racial justice will be advanced when outcomes cannot be predicted based on race or ZIP code. Promoting racial justice is one of the core pillars of my campaign, with myriad policies that address that challenge. To highlight one, I would eliminate seeking sentence enhancements such as Habitual Felon, because these tools are racist in their application.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Yes. I believe that implicit bias training, while helpful, is not a cure-all, and will not allow us to unwind systemic racism in large systems. Only intentionally anti-racist policies can achieve those desired outcomes.

What separates you from your primary opponent?

I have a willingness to understand that the prosecutor has a solemn duty to seek justice, which includes being tireless about holding police accountable when they break the law. From high profile police killings to officers who knowingly withhold evidence and give false testimony in court, the current DA’s office has demonstrated a persistent unwillingness to hold police accountable to the same laws they enforce.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

Any time a court-appointed client or a client’s family member hugs me or thanks me for the work I’ve done in their case. When I am almost considered an extension of family by the end of a case, those are the moments I never forget and am most proud of.

Comments / 0

