Bethel Lutheran Home Administrator accepts new position

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethel Lutheran Home in Madison will be looking for a new administrator. Chuck Johnson is leaving the position to serve as the new superintendent of the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home...

