ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon team doubts 2023 return to Savannah

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spCZQ_0fHMlFVp00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The return of the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon to Savannah next year is doubtful, organizers say.

“Based on how interactions with the City of Savannah have progressed both publicly and behind closed doors, we do not foresee the ability to return to Savannah in 2023,” a Facebook post from the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series reads, in part.

Earlier this week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the marathon would not be held in Savannah this year as the city reevaluates renewing the large-scale event.

Johnson said, however, that the city looks forward to possibly having the marathon back in Savannah.

He added that the city’s decision wasn’t a surprise.

“The fact is, is that the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon understood really clearly from last year what our position was and they were seeking other opportunities,” Johnson said. “So although this is new news, it’s not a new conversation.”

The Rock ‘n’ roll Running Series team said they worked with city stakeholders and local officials to find a way to keep the event in Savannah when they heard of a potential pause on April 8.

“Those efforts ultimately were not successful, and we are disheartened by the decision, especially after overcoming so many challenges in 2021 to run, celebrate, and elevate our host communities,” the team stated.

“As we close this chapter and look back at our nearly 11 years of racing in Savannah, we are proud of the relationships built and overwhelming positive impact we had,” the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series added.

WSAV reached out to the city for comment on the series’ statement regarding a doubtful for return for 2023. A spokesperson directed the us to a statement issued Monday by the city, “which maintains our openness to discussing holding the marathon in the future.”

Meanwhile, Johnson suggested the Pooler City Council had potentially discussed hosting this year’s marathon. On Friday, a Pooler official told WSAV the city would not be hosting the event.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

What will happen to the Savannah Civic Center?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city is exploring options for the fate of the Savannah Civic Center all while addressing their need for office space. During Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting, members opted to move forward with a plan to renovate the Thomas Gamble Building, demolish the Civic Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. Arena and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah city leaders react to multiple weekend shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah city leaders say shootings are becoming too common and it’s something they are concerned about. This weekend started with two people injured in a shooting near TA Wright Stadium at Savannah State University, according to officials. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating and officials said no students were involved […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Photo gallery: Tourism Leadership Council hosts legislative recap

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tourism Leadership Council hosted state and local representatives this week for a recap of the legislative session. TLC, a professional association, represents one of Savannah’s largest industries and works to better connect the tourism community.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Pooler, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
US News and World Report

Savannah Puts the Brakes on Its Largest Road Race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Savannah have put the brakes on the city’s largest road race. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has brought tens of thousands of runners to Georgia’s picturesque founding city since first adding Savannah to its race roster in 2011. But Mayor Van Johnson says the city won’t be granting marathon organizers a permit, or paying them the required $25,000 contract fee, this year.
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Johnson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
WSAV News 3

Police say man was shot while driving in Savannah Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and injured Monday night in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot in his lower leg on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. Officers said he was shot while driving through the area and he arrived at Memorial Medical Center […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects plead guilty to lesser charges in Brunswick teen’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two suspects have pled guilty to lesser charges in the 2021 death of a Brunswick teenager. The charges stem from the Apr. 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Javier Cordova at a Glynn County apartment complex. According to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, Cordova appeared uninvitedat a cookout at the […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon
WSAV News 3

GSP: Pedestrian killed in MLK Blvd crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Officials said the agency was requested to investigate by the Savannah Police Department. On Thursday, GSP identified the victim as John Brown, from Savannah. He was […]
WSAV News 3

Man charged in December hit-and-run leaving 2 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was charged in a deadly crash on Abercorn Street that killed two people in December 2021. A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dishan Hughes on homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol, two 67-year-old men were crossing Abercorn Street near Janet Drive when […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah detectives seek to ID credit theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man they say stole credit cards earlier this month. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage captured the suspect stealing the cards from an employee at the Georgia Eye Institute. He then traveled to a Target, where SPD said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive, seize drugs from home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a fugitive and seized drugs from his home Wednesday, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a woman told them 32-year-old Rickey Hendrix threatened her with a gun and then stole her Nissan Altima car. The car has Georgia tags that read P3154748. U.S. Marshals served warrants […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead, 2 injured in 2 separate downtown Savannah shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was killed and two others were left injured in two separate shootings in downtown Savannah early Sunday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, police responded to the first shooting around 1:20 a.m. at the TimeSaver Store located in the 500 block of W. Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy