Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon team doubts 2023 return to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The return of the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon to Savannah next year is doubtful, organizers say.

“Based on how interactions with the City of Savannah have progressed both publicly and behind closed doors, we do not foresee the ability to return to Savannah in 2023,” a Facebook post from the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series reads, in part.

Earlier this week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the marathon would not be held in Savannah this year as the city reevaluates renewing the large-scale event.

Johnson said, however, that the city looks forward to possibly having the marathon back in Savannah.

He added that the city’s decision wasn’t a surprise.

“The fact is, is that the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon understood really clearly from last year what our position was and they were seeking other opportunities,” Johnson said. “So although this is new news, it’s not a new conversation.”

The Rock ‘n’ roll Running Series team said they worked with city stakeholders and local officials to find a way to keep the event in Savannah when they heard of a potential pause on April 8.

“Those efforts ultimately were not successful, and we are disheartened by the decision, especially after overcoming so many challenges in 2021 to run, celebrate, and elevate our host communities,” the team stated.

“As we close this chapter and look back at our nearly 11 years of racing in Savannah, we are proud of the relationships built and overwhelming positive impact we had,” the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series added.

WSAV reached out to the city for comment on the series’ statement regarding a doubtful for return for 2023. A spokesperson directed the us to a statement issued Monday by the city, “which maintains our openness to discussing holding the marathon in the future.”

Meanwhile, Johnson suggested the Pooler City Council had potentially discussed hosting this year’s marathon. On Friday, a Pooler official told WSAV the city would not be hosting the event.