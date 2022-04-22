ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Catch The Barefoot Family Caravan at Battle of the Bands in Manitou Springs

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoving Living Local welcomed The Barefoot Family Caravan to...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Gourmet toast eatery opens in Colorado Springs

A Colorado Springs location of Toastique — Gourmet Toast and Juice Bar, 11590 Ridgeline Drive, has been opened by Andre Nabonne and his wife, Christin Deville. The Washington D.C.-based chain was started by Brianna Keefe, who is passionate about healthy living and healthy eating options on the go. She was at the new Springs store for staff training, and I was able to talk with her.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates mountain lion’s birthdays

COLORADO SPRINGS – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrated the birthdays of their three mountain lions on Saturday. After being orphaned in the wild, Sitka, Adira, and Koda came to CMZoo. Unfortunately, the Zoo doesn’t know their exact birth dates, so keepers celebrate the big cats’ birthdays together with one big party! This year Keepers helped the […]
Daytrip to the Springs: Best Colorado Springs Activities

From Fort Collins to Loveland to Greeley and beyond, every Northern Colorado resident knows there's no shortage of things to do along the Front Range. But on the off chance that you're sick of hanging out at Horsetooth Reservoir or hitting up the downtown bars, it doesn't hurt to see what else the Centennial State has to offer.
Food specials and discounts during Pikes Peak Restaurant Week (April 22nd - May 1st)

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has a restaurant for every taste and budget from fine dining to quick bites, and these eateries are a vital part of the community. Starting today, you can support these local establishments by partaking in 2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week. Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, May 1, local eateries will be offering food specials and discounts.
