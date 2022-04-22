ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Who is Lawana Slack-Mayfield, Democratic Charlotte City Council at-large candidate?

LaWana Slack Mayfield

Political party : Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 52

Campaign website : www.votelawanamayfield.com

Email : mayfield4councilatlarge@gmail.com

Occupation : Housewife

Education : extensive

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) : City Council District 3 for 8 years

Please list your highlights of civic involvement.

Receiving Community Leader Awards from: Annual Dragon Boat Festival, Charlotte Black Pride, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, YWCA Women of Achievement, Democratic Municipal Officials, 2022 LGBT Arts/Culture & Music Festival Vanguard Award +

Should the City Council limit the number of new parking garages in and near uptown to encourage the use of public transportation?

Only if public transportation adjusts run times and routes

Describe your views on using public money to help build or improve private sports facilities or stadiums.

As a Dillon Rule State it would take legislation for local municipality to re-direct funds

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Yes, Democrats need to be more progressive in being out front on all bias and anti conversations that negatively impact working poor, minority, women and LGBTQIA community

What separates you from your primary opponents?

I have a proven track record of growth throughout the district I represented, created CLT+ App, spoke out against racist behavior and actions.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

The city “TLCbyCLT” housing rehab program

Comments / 1

