Who is Amar Johnson, Democratic Charlotte City Council District 2 candidate?

Amar Johnson

Political party : Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022 : 42

Campaign website : https://www.voteamardistrict2.com/

Email : amarjdistrict2@gmail.com

Occupation : Engineer

Education : B.S. Manufacturing Systems

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) : No

Please list your highlights of civic involvement

President of the Seversville Community Organization, Chairperson of Precinct 12

Should the City Council limit the number of new parking garages in and near uptown to encourage the use of public transportation?

No

Describe your views on using public money to help build or improve private sports facilities or stadiums.

This would have to be discussed in several meeting formats, with data to analyze and support any decision.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

I disagree with some zoning decision that do not increase upward mobility for residents.

What separates you from your primary opponents?

I have actually produced upward mobility platforms for residents, I deliver on the goals I set for myself and the community, and I engage the community. That’s proven leadership.

What one professional or political accomplishment are you most proud of?

I hosted “Seversville Spree” in my community, and I petitioned the community to change the name of the community because it was named after a confederate soldier, (in-fact, a family full of confederate soldiers). This is in-line with the Legacy Commission initiated by the Mayor of Charlotte.