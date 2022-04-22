ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot announces 2022 Climate Action Plan

The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, joined by aldermen, community leaders and other local stakeholders celebrated Earth Day by showcasing Chicago’s 2022 Climate Action Plan at Plant Chicago. In 2008, Chicago was the first major U.S. city to develop a comprehensive climate action plan, and today the Lightfoot Administration repositions Chicago as a...

chicagocrusader.com

The Crusader Newspaper

Life and Legacy of the Late Mayor Harold Washington Honored During April 12th 100th Birthday Centennial Celebration at Harold Washington Library

To many Chicagoans who loved, respected, and admired the late Mayor Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black chief executive, it’s still hard to believe that he died of a fatal heart attack the day before Thanksgiving, thirty-five (35) years ago on November 25, 1987 in his City Hall office. Had he lived, the late beloved Mayor would have turned one-hundred this year on April 15, 2022. In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Mayor Loris Lightfoot has partnered with the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) to honor his profound life and legacy at a gala “2022 The Year of Harold” reception and program on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the namesake Harold Washington Library, 400 South State Street in the 9th Floor Winter Garden. Event Co-Chairs include Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder /civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

April 20, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses,... Jazz greats Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade play together again in A MoodSwing Reunion, nearly 30 years in the making!. MoodSwing, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Government
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Public Library Invites Teens to 7th Annual ChiTeen Lit Fest

Chicago Public Library (CPL) invites youth throughout Chicago to participate in the 7th Annual ChiTeen Lit Fest (CTLF), the only all-genre storytelling festival honoring Chicago’s young writers and creative writing community, from April 24 through April 30. A series of programs and events will be offered throughout the week at select branches across the city for teenagers ages 13-19.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

March 29, 2022

By BETH HUNDSDORFER Capitol News Illinois [email protected] One Prisoner Review Board member resigned on Monday, March 28, while another was rejected by the Senate in an evening... Chicago Urban League receives $27,000 “Lift Zone Opportunity Fund” grant from Comcast. Comcast announced March 22 that it has awarded...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Honoring the Limitless Ministry of A Chicago Pastoral Powerhouse Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy

South side-based minister Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, whose work and impact extends worldwide, is regarded as a pastoral powerhouse, well versed in the bible, a respected spiritual leader, and a social activist committed to the church and the community. On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Hardy, Pastor-Emeritus of Bronzeville based Cosmopolitan Community Church of Chicago, will be honored during the church’s ‘Aged to Perfection: A Milestone 85th Birthday Celebration’ starting at 10:45 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Cultural alliances celebrated at event honoring Prince Asiel Ben IsraelCultural Israel

In the Image of God: Celebrating the Alliance Between Black America, Jews and Israel was hosted at the DuSable Museum of African American History last month by The Shiloh Institute and The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest. The event, which was co-chaired by Congressman Danny Davis, State Senator Donne Trotter and former DuSable Museum director Dr. Carol Adams, was a celebration of the long-time alliance between the Black and Jewish communities.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: March, 2022

Biden administration announces largest-ever oil reserve release. The White House on Thursday, March 31, announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a... Lawmakers pass ban on withholding college transcripts. Crusader Staff - March 31, 2022 0. By PETER HANCOCK...
CHICAGO, IL
Politics
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

