San Francisco, CA

Stanford Health, Packard Children's nurses plan strike

By Tina Reed
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A union representing thousands of nurses at Stanford Health Care and Packard Children's Hospital has a full-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday calling for support for nurses who've reached a "breaking point." Why it matters: It's the latest move by the union, the Committee for Recognition...

www.axios.com

Axios

San Francisco nurses plan strike

A union representing thousands of nurses at Stanford Health Care and Packard Children's Hospital has a full-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday calling for support for nurses who've reached a "breaking point." Why it matters: It's the latest move by the union, the Committee for Recognition of...
STANFORD, CA
International Business Times

Costs Of Going Unvaccinated In America Are Mounting For Workers And Companies

Nearly a year after COVID vaccines became freely available in the U.S., one fourth of American adults remain unvaccinated, and a picture of the economic cost of vaccine hesitancy is emerging. It points to financial risk for individuals, companies and publicly funded programs. Vaccine hesitancy likely already accounts for tens...
PHARMACEUTICALS
San Francisco, CA
Health
BBC

One in four Covid patients in ICU because of virus

Only a quarter of Covid patients in Scotland's intensive care wards were there because of the virus, a study has found. The Public Health Scotland report said that for the majority of patients with Covid in ICU, a positive test was "coincidental" to their admission. This may have been because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
DENVER, CO
beckershospitalreview.com

UnityPoint Health names nursing chief

D'Andre Carpenter, DNP, is making the move from Jefferson Health to UnityPoint Health, where he will serve as chief nursing officer beginning May 9. Dr. Carpenter joins the West Des Moines, Iowa-based system after 2.5 years with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he served as senior vice president and associate chief nurse executive and, before that, enterprise chief nursing informatics officer for the 18-hospital system.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Medical News Today

DNA repair may protect most smokers from lung cancer

Researchers examined lung cells from smokers and non-smokers for genetic mutations. They found that smokers tended to have more mutations in their cells than non-smokers. They also found that mutation frequency did not significantly differ between heavy and less-heavy smokers. They suspect that DNA repair mechanisms may underlie this but...
BRONX, NY
UPI News

Prior COVID-19 infection may be as protective against reinfection as vaccines

A prior COVID-19 infection may provide unvaccinated adults with as much immunity against reinfection as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, new research suggests. However, the study was conducted before the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. "We found that, before the emergence of the Omicron variant, natural immunity...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Guidelines updated for Barrett esophagus diagnosis and management

In a new American College of Gastroenterology guideline, published in the April issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, screening methods have been broadened and guidance has been updated on intervals and techniques of surveillance for patients with Barrett esophagus (BE). Nicholas J. Shaheen, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HIT Consultant

Northwell Health Selects Teladoc Health to Improve Virtual Care Across Enterprise

– Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider has signed a partnership agreement with virtual care provider Teladoc Health to deliver connected virtual care and expand care delivery to patients both inside and outside the four walls of the health system. The new enterprise strategy will leverage Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Microsoft, improving clinical teamwork and communication among Northwell clinicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Leading Causes of Disability?

According to the Centers for Diseases and Prevention, a disability is a physical or mental condition (impairment) that makes it more difficult for a person to undertake specific activities (activity limitation) and interact with the environment around them (participation restrictions). More than one in every four U.S. citizens aged 18...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
studyfinds.org

COVID-19 can lead to serious kidney damage, scientists warn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Kidney problems could become yet another long COVID symptom patients experience weeks after their infection. New research finds people with long COVID have an increased risk of developing kidney damage and kidney failure. The National Kidney Foundation estimates that 90 percent of people with dysfunctional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Health care

- Average annual spending in 2020 for all consumer units: $5,177 - Under 25 years of age: $1,350 - Age 25-34: $3,320 - Age 35-44: $4,579 - Age 45-54: $5,465 ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Single dose of AZD7442 effectively prevents COVID-19

A single dose of AZD7442 is effective for preventing COVID-19, according to a study published online April 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Myron J. Levin, M.D., from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, and colleagues conducted an ongoing phase 3 trial involving adults with an increased risk for an inadequate response to vaccination against COVID-19, an increased risk for exposure to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or both. A total of 5,197 participants were randomly assigned to receive a single dose of AZD7442 (two consecutive intramuscular injections of tixagevimab and cilgavimab) or saline placebo (3,460 and 1,737 individuals, respectively). In the primary analysis, the participants were followed for up to 183 days.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
