ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, OH

Bridgeport high school bomb threat ends with evacuation

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsdMP_0fHMjyra00

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgeport Schools evacuated students sometime after 1 p.m. Friday when a threat was found written on a restroom wall.

“It was found to be non-credible,” said Superintendent Brent Ripley. “But we evacuated the buildings to be proactive. The buildings were searched by the sheriff’s office and a trained K-9, and everything was found to be safe.”

The students were taken to a prearranged evacuation site, and by the time they got the all-clear, it was time for school to dismiss for the day, so they were taken home from there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing teenager reported out of Athens County, OH

ALBANY, OH (WOWK) — Vanessa McGee, 14, has been reported missing out of Albany, Ohio. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says McGee was last seen on April 22 at a school bus stop. They say she is five-foot-two, 160 pounds and has red hair. She has a nose piercing and they say she could be […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Bridgeport, OH
State
Ohio State
Bridgeport, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Bridgeport, OH
Education
News 4 Buffalo

School leaders address attack of second grader on school bus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an elementary school student was viciously attacked on a school bus, school leaders say they have taken steps to address the problem. Last month, a second grade student at Herman Badillo Academy in Buffalo was beaten up by a fellow student while they were on the way home. The girl […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Highschool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman arrested after she was allegedly under the influence and struck and killed a firefighter

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said officers took 23-year-old Khanyae Sade Kendall into custody around 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in Gaithersburg, Maryland after the Harrisburg City Police Department issued a warrant searching for Kendall who violated her parole. In 2017 Kendall was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and homicide […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy