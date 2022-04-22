Bridgeport high school bomb threat ends with evacuation
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgeport Schools evacuated students sometime after 1 p.m. Friday when a threat was found written on a restroom wall.
“It was found to be non-credible,” said Superintendent Brent Ripley. “But we evacuated the buildings to be proactive. The buildings were searched by the sheriff’s office and a trained K-9, and everything was found to be safe.”
The students were taken to a prearranged evacuation site, and by the time they got the all-clear, it was time for school to dismiss for the day, so they were taken home from there.
