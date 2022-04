(CBS4) – The community of Monte Vista in southern Colorado is reeling after strong winds pushed a destructive fire through the city on Wednesday. Several houses and at least 8 mobile homes were destroyed and six families are displaced. (credit: CBS) The fire burned 17 acres and also destroyed vehicles before crews got it under control. A firefighting helicopter helped by making water drops from above. By 9 p.m. evacuations that had been put into place were lifted, although there are currently some downed power lines and power outages were still being experienced during the day on Thursday. The areas that were touched...

