Gene Stallings described himself as a "gentleman rancher" on Thursday in describing his role, at 87, on his Paris, Texas, ranch. He no longer puts in the hard labor he used to, although he did the work of younger men there well into his senior years. These days, he still wakes up no later than 7 a.m., climbs into his golf cart and wheels around the property, checking on his cattle and making sure things look right. ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO