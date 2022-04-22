ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington gets national recognition for its commitment to environment

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Happy Earth Day, North Texas! Today is the day to show off your green thumb and celebrate our beautiful planet.

In lieu of Earth Day, the Arlington Foundation announces that Arlington has received national recognition for its commitment to environmental protection.

Officials said in a tweet, “Not only are we a certified #BeeCityUSA but thanks to @ArlingtonParks LEAF program, which we have underwritten, Arlington has earned #TreeCityUSA designation for 21 years!”

